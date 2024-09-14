Bilawal terms PTI founder’s tweet as an attack on democracy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday condemned a tweet by the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) calling it an attack on democracy.

Addressing in the National Assembly on a point of order, Bilawal Bhutto referenced a statement allegedly made by "Prisoner No. 804," accusing him of undermining every constitutional institution for personal political gain and to seek relief from ongoing cases.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the PTI leadership to verify whether the tweet was genuinely from their founder.

He emphasized that, until recently, the country had been progressing positively, with efforts made to strengthen democracy through legislation. However, he accused the PTI founder of showing contempt of court by attacking the Chief Justice and making politically motivated allegations against the Chief of Army Staff, with the aim of creating controversy around the position.

If the statement was indeed made by the PTI founder, Bilawal said he must face the consequences under the Constitution and laws of Pakistan. If not, he called on PTI's leadership to clarify the matter.

He said that it was the responsibility of the Leader of the Opposition or the party chairman to explain whether the account was being managed by Ali Amin or Mr. Marwat.

Bilawal Bhutto highlighted that these actions are part of a broader pattern that has emerged since the no-confidence motion ousted the Prime Minister.

He noted that PTI had previously rejected the motion, which Bilawal described as a violation of the Constitution under the pretext of Article 5, and accused the party of attempting to make the appointment of the Army Chief controversial.

During his speech, Bilawal also congratulated Makhdoom Tahir Rashiduddin on his recent election to the National Assembly and expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab and Rahim Yar Khan for their support of the PPP.

He said that their support had helped end the politics of hate and division.

Bilawal Bhutto praised the PPP’s organization in South Punjab, commending their dedication in overcoming political challenges through the power of the people. He noted that the party’s candidates had earned the trust of the public, as demonstrated by the presentation of Form 45 from every polling station.

He stressed the importance of unity among politicians to restore both the Parliament and the political process in the country. However, he emphasized that this unity would only be possible if those who lose elections accept their defeat gracefully, and those who win do so with humility, respecting the will of the people.

Bilawal thanked all the candidates who participated in the recent elections, reiterating that the people of Pakistan reject the politics of hate and "Prisoner No. 804."

APP/sra-zah-raz