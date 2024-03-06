Bilawal Terms SC Opinion On Presidential Reference On ZAB Case As Historic
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday termed the Supreme Court's opinion on the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto reference as historic and expressed the hope it would help Pakistan progress on all fronts.
Talking to media after the announcement of the Supreme Court opinion, he said history was set to be corrected after 44 years.
Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, a nine-judge bench had recently taken up the reference filed in April 2011 on behalf of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking an opinion under the Supreme Court’s advisory jurisdiction on revisiting the death sentence awarded to the PPP founder.
After a nine-member bench shared its verdict, Bilawal said the court had accepted that Bhutto didn’t get a fair trial.
He opined that it was difficult for ordinary people to trust the judicial system when a popular leader like Bhutto couldn’t get
justice.
Meanwhile in a post on X, Bilawal said that the SC’s opinion came “44 years after judicial murder and more than 12 years after [the] presidential reference was filed”.
“The pursuit of justice was a labour of love by ( former) President Asif Ali Zardari in the name of his wife Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Our family waited 3 generations to hear these words.”
Recent Stories
Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters
PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..
Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps
PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Conditions of fair trial not fulfilled in Zulifkar Bhutto's trial: SC2 minutes ago
-
Students are valuable asset of the nation:12 minutes ago
-
First protectorate office open in AJK to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis22 minutes ago
-
Hashish, opium recovered; one arrested22 minutes ago
-
Senators urged strengthening of democracy in their farewell speeches22 minutes ago
-
Ramadan Nigehban package: over 25,000 ration bags distribute so far, says Commissioner22 minutes ago
-
SABS University organizes seminar on world ceramic cultural heritage41 minutes ago
-
DC for relief to citizens during Ramazan through reduced prices41 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment key to ensure progressive, inclusive society: First Lady42 minutes ago
-
377 encroachments removed in last five days52 minutes ago
-
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters1 hour ago
-
30th May set as deadline to complete project in Multan1 hour ago