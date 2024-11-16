Bilawal Terms Tolerance As Cornerstone Of Peaceful Coexistence
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasized the significance of fostering mutual respect, understanding, and compassion among diverse communities to build a harmonious society.
On the occasion of the International Day for Tolerance, he highlighted tolerance as a cornerstone of peaceful coexistence and a prerequisite for the development of an inclusive and progressive nation.
The Chairman of PPP reiterated party's commitment to promoting values that uphold equality, justice, and respect for all individuals irrespective of their faith, ethnicity, or cultural background. "Tolerance is not merely an act of endurance but an acknowledgment and celebration of our shared humanity. It is a beacon of hope for societies struggling against discrimination, prejudice, and hatred," he stated.
He also paid tribute to the founding principles of Pakistan, which championed equality and freedom for all citizens.
He underlined the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who tirelessly advocated for a society where diversity is celebrated, and human dignity is respected.
Reflecting on the current challenges faced globally, including rising intolerance, polarization, and islamophobia, the PPP Chairman urged leaders, educators, and citizens to work collectively to uphold the principles of tolerance.
He said, "Today, we reaffirm our resolve to combat all forms of extremism and to stand united against forces that seek to divide us. Let us ensure that Pakistan remains a land of pluralism, compassion, and respect."
The PPP Chairman called upon citizens to honor this day by reflecting on their role in creating an equitable society and by taking steps to bridge divides, heal wounds, and promote harmony in their communities.
