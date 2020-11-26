Bilawal tested COVID-19 positive

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tested positive for the coronavirus here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tested positive for the coronavirus here on Thursday.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and I am self-isolating with mild symptoms," he stated this while informing his followers on his twitter handle and other social media platforms.

He said that he would continue working from home and he would be addressing to the ceremony of Pakistan People's Party foundation day through video link.

Bilawal said, "I will continue working from home and will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link."He urged the people to wear mask to save themselves and their loved ones from the coronavirus.

"See you on the other side," he added.