Bilawal Thanks ANP To Support PPP Nominee As Opposition Leader In Senate

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 09:52 PM

Bilawal thanks ANP to support PPP nominee as opposition leader in Senate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday telephoned provincial president, Awami National Party, (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan to inquire about health of Asfandyar Wali Khan.

Bilawal Bhutto prayed for the health of ANP President Asfanday Wali Khan and expressed his good wishes.

Bilawal Bhutto tanked ANP to it's support to nominate PPP Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani as Senate opposition leader. They also exchanged views of various political issues .

Chairman PPP said that all political parties have to work together to strengthen democracy in the country.

Aimal Wali Khan said that ANP would continue it's democratic struggle.

