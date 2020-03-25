Bilawal thanks China, Jack Ma for gift of 500,000 N95 masks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked Jack Ma and the People's Republic of China for presenting a gift of 500,000 N95 masks.

In a tweet, he appreciated the decision of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to donate 60 percent to all other provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.