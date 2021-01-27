(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday expressed gratitude to those who sent congratulatory messages on the wedding ceremony of his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday expressed gratitude to those who sent congratulatory messages on the wedding ceremony of his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement issued by the Bilawal House Media Cell, he said fewer guests had been invited in the wedding reception of Bakhtawar in view of standard operating procedure of coronavirus pandemic in Karachi.

The PPP chairman expressed regret over the situation and said he himself could not invite many dignitaries in the wedding.

He further said wedding receptions will also be held in Islamabad, Lahore and Larkana in which more dignitaries, friends and PPP family members would be invited to share the joys of the auspicious occasion.