Bilawal thanks nation for their prayers for Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday thanked the nation and party workers for their prayers for former president Asif Ali Zardari.

In a tweet, Bilawal Bhutto said that Asif Zardari had been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He said the medical reports presented in the IHC were extremely concerning and hoped for provision of best medical facilities in Karachi as soon as possible, he added.