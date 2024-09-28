Bilawal To Address ''Karsaz Anniversary' Meeting In Hyderabad On Oct 18
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has announced that a grand public meeting will be held in Hyderabad on October 18 next month to pay homage to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the public meeting.
The party's central and provincial leadership, ministers, members of assembly and workers of the party will pay homage to the martyrs of democracy by participating in the public meeting.
