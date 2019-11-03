Bilawal to address LHCBA on Nov 6

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Multan registry during his visit to the city on Nov 6.

This was disclosed by President People's Lawyers Forum South Punjab Sheikh Ghayas-ul-Haq and Senior Vice President Malik Safdar Pahor.

They said that lawyers from Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Sahiwal, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari bar associations would also participate in the event.