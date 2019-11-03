UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal To Address LHCBA On Nov 6

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 05:50 PM

Bilawal to address LHCBA on Nov 6

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Multan registry during his visit to the city on Nov 6.

This was disclosed by President People's Lawyers Forum South Punjab Sheikh Ghayas-ul-Haq and Senior Vice President Malik Safdar Pahor.

They said that lawyers from Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Sahiwal, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari bar associations would also participate in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Lahore High Court Punjab Lawyers Visit Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Vehari Event From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

World Bank ranks UAE first in region, third global ..

1 hour ago

Bee’ah’s new electric mobile waste collection ..

2 hours ago

Al Qassimi Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Centre r ..

2 hours ago

GITEX Technology Week 2019 generates AED1.6 billio ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.