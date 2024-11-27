Vice-President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab Malik Khalid Nawaz Bobi has said that the 57th Foundation Day of PPP would be celebrated on November 30 with zeal and zest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Vice-President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab Malik Khalid Nawaz Bobi has said that the 57th Foundation Day of PPP would be celebrated on November 30 with zeal and zest.

Talking to APP, he said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address through video link while the services of founder Chairman Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and former prime minister Muhtrama Benazir Bhutto Shaheed would be remembered.

He said that the founder chairman of the Pakistan People's Party Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a genuine leader and statesman whose struggle to provide rights to the people was unprecedented in Pakistan's political history.

Bobi said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were the voices of the poor and they struggled to strengthen democracy in the country.