Bilawal To Address Public Meeting At Liaquat Bagh

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Bilawal to address public meeting at Liaquat bagh

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to hold a public meeting in Rawalpindi on January 28

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to hold a public meeting in Rawalpindi on January 28.

President City chapter Raja Kamran Hussain told APP that an application had been filed with the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi to provide security and permission for holding of public meeting in connection with the General Election 2024 campaign scheduled to be held on February 8.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address the large gathering at Liaquat Bagh.

