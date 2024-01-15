Bilawal To Address Public Meeting At Liaquat Bagh
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 07:12 PM
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to hold a public meeting in Rawalpindi on January 28
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to hold a public meeting in Rawalpindi on January 28.
President City chapter Raja Kamran Hussain told APP that an application had been filed with the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi to provide security and permission for holding of public meeting in connection with the General Election 2024 campaign scheduled to be held on February 8.
He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address the large gathering at Liaquat Bagh.
Recent Stories
Indian songbird fights return after cruelty ban overturned
UAJK hosts Handball tournament under under PM talent hunt program
ECP affirms robust preparations for 2024 general elections
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chie ..
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open
SC disposes of PTI's case regarding elections' campaign
Al-Shifa Trust organizes 500 camps in remote areas to combat eye ailments
Woman killed as vehicle turns turtle
Education Ministry focuses on development of smart classrooms: Madad Ali Sindhi
Sindh Culture department to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference on 20 Ja ..
Huge opportunities of investment available in AJK: Barrister Sultan
University of Karachi welcomes new Batch 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP affirms robust preparations for 2024 general elections13 minutes ago
-
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chief13 minutes ago
-
SC disposes of PTI's case regarding elections' campaign13 minutes ago
-
Woman killed as vehicle turns turtle13 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry focuses on development of smart classrooms: Madad Ali Sindhi13 minutes ago
-
Sindh Culture department to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference on 20 January17 minutes ago
-
University of Karachi welcomes new Batch 202417 minutes ago
-
Police raid gambling den, apprehend 10 suspects17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs extensive information outflow, data governance to revolutionize agrifood system: Expe ..13 minutes ago
-
AJK Launches Massive Drive Against Illegal Wood Cutting and Smuggling13 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary visits PEHEL - 911 helpline center13 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police arrest suspects in cleric assassination case46 minutes ago