Bilawal To Address Several Public Meetings In Central Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

Bilawal to address several public meetings in central Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to launch his political activities in central Punjab from the next month.

According to the PPP sources on Sunday, the PPP chairman will start his activities from Sahiwal division and address worker conventions at Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan.

He will also address a farmers convention in Okara in February.

The PPP leader will meet women, youth, media representatives and students during his visit to central Punjab.

Later, he will visit Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Jehlum and Gujjar Khan where he will address party workers and farmer conventions.

