Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday left here for Cambodia to lead the country's delegation at the 29th ministerial meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum (ARF), being held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from August 4-6.

In his pre-departure statement, Bilawal said he looked forward to attending the meeting and holding bilateral interactions with the representatives of ASEAN countries.

The meeting will be attended by the foreign ministers and representatives of the 27 ARF member countries and the Secretary-General of ASEAN.

At the ARF Ministerial, FM Bilawal will participate in deliberations on political and security issues of concern to Asia-Pacific aimed at promoting common solutions through dialogue and cooperation.

He will also meet with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Cambodia and have bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts on the sidelines.

Established in 1994, the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) is an important platform for consultations among countries of the Asia Pacific on issues related to regional peace and security. Since joining the ARF in 2004, Pakistan has been an active member of the Forum and regularly participates in its activities.

