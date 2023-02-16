Bilawal to attend Munich Security Conference in Germany from Feb 16-20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake a visit to Germany to attend Munich Security Conference-2023 from February 16-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake a visit to Germany to attend Munich Security Conference-2023 from February 16-20.

During his visit, he will participate in several events and engage with international media, a Foreign Office press release said.

The foreign minister will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from around the world.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will also attend the Munich Security Conference.

Besides, on the invitation of the Lithuanian counterpart, Foreign Minister Bilawal will undertake a bilateral visit to Vilnius on February 20-21.

During the visit, MoU on establishment of Bilateral Political Consultations between the governments of Pakistan and Lithuania will be signed.

Foreign Minister Bilawal will hold talks with his Lithuanian counterpart and call on the Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament.

In the last leg of his tour, the foreign minister will visit Hungary from February 21-22.

He will hold official talks with his Hungarian counterpart where the two sides would deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both the Foreign Ministers would also sign two MoUs on bilateral cooperation on Sports and Sports Education, and on cooperation between diplomatic academies of the two countries.