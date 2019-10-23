Bilawal to attend PPP convention on Nov 9 in Jampur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend a district level women and workers convention at Sports Ground of Stadium in Jampur on November 9

PPP MPA Shazia Abid Advocate told APP that former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Ahmad Mahmood, Natasha Daultana, Nawabzada Iftikhar Khan, Qadir Shaheen, Khawaja Rizwan Alam and others would attend the convention.