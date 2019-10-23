UrduPoint.com
Bilawal To Attend PPP Convention On Nov 9 In Jampur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:57 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend a district level women and workers convention at Sports Ground of Stadium in Jampur on November 9

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend a district level women and workers convention at sports Ground of Stadium in Jampur on November 9.

PPP MPA Shazia Abid Advocate told APP that former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Ahmad Mahmood, Natasha Daultana, Nawabzada Iftikhar Khan, Qadir Shaheen, Khawaja Rizwan Alam and others would attend the convention.

