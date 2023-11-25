Open Menu

Bilawal To Be Candidate For Next PM Slot, Says NA Speaker

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, reiterated on Friday that his party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will be the candidate for the next slot of prime minister.

"Bilawal is a mature person; he served the country as a foreign minister; he has all the skills that a man has to lead the nation from the front," the NA speaker told a private news channel.

He said the PPP is a democratic party that believes in self-accountability and that all party members have the right to differing opinions.

Ashraf said the PPP was the only party with seasoned, qualified, and mature politicians that could take charge of the country and provide solutions to the current economic challenges.

In response to a query, he said Asif Ali Zardari, PPP co-chairman, has the ability to keep the party united. His role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said was not hidden from anyone.

He said the statements of Zardari were based on his experience, adding that he led the party in tough conditions when former PM Benazir Bhutto was martyred.

BB Shaheed had full confidence in Zardari; that was why she during her life, gave the party's reins into his hands, he said.

