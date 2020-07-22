Bilawal to be focused for addressing issues of Sindh: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should go back Sindh and addressed the issues of the province rather than criticising the Federal government and institutions as well.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Bilawal Bhutto was already playing the provincial card for political point scoring but people were well aware about his party performance in Sindh.

He said opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif was not ready to meet with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz was also in silent mood in these days so he should return from Punjab to Sindh and do not waste time at Lahore.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would not get desirous results from there," he said.

Shahbaz Gill said accountability without any discrimination was the desire of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was struggling for the purpose from last 24 years.

Replying to a question, he said assets of the all advisers and special assistants of the Prime Minister had declared now and they were all answerable for any mishandling or corruption in their respective departments.

He said overseas Pakistanis had always supported the country in every difficult time and dual nationality holders should be allowed to contest the election in the country.