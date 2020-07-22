UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal To Be Focused For Addressing Issues Of Sindh: Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Bilawal to be focused for addressing issues of Sindh: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should go back Sindh and addressed the issues of the province rather than criticising the Federal government and institutions as well.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Bilawal Bhutto was already playing the provincial card for political point scoring but people were well aware about his party performance in Sindh.

He said opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif was not ready to meet with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz was also in silent mood in these days so he should return from Punjab to Sindh and do not waste time at Lahore.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would not get desirous results from there," he said.

Shahbaz Gill said accountability without any discrimination was the desire of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was struggling for the purpose from last 24 years.

Replying to a question, he said assets of the all advisers and special assistants of the Prime Minister had declared now and they were all answerable for any mishandling or corruption in their respective departments.

He said overseas Pakistanis had always supported the country in every difficult time and dual nationality holders should be allowed to contest the election in the country.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Dual Nationality Punjab Pakistan Peoples Party TV All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.