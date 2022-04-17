Bilawal to be warmly welcomed on April 22: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani on Sunday said that the Karachiites would warmly welcome PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on April 22 at Karachi airport on his arrival after ousting government, which violated the constitution.

He said that they were accountable before the people of Karachi and not to Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

While addressing a press conference here, he said that PTI could not gather over 30,000 people in spite of having four seats of National assembly and 21 seats of Sindh assembly.

He alleged that PTI-led government in its tenure could not start a big project for the Karachiites.

The Minister said that the people would close their ears with their hands when they would know about the corruption of Imran's group.

He said that Toshakhana's stuff could not be purchased at throw away price.