Bilawal To Become PM Soon, Says KP Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 11:48 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday expressed confidence that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), will soon become the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Speaking at a workers' gathering at the PPP Secretariat in Mianwali, Kundi said that the time is near when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would lead the country as Prime Minister.

He also expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal, referring to his position as a responsibility to serve the workers.

Highlighting the contributions of the PPP to Mianwali, Kundi reminded the audience that the late Benazir Bhutto had provided gas to the district, and the M.M. Road had been approved by the PPP.

He said that the party's relationship with Mianwali is positive and enduring.

The gathering also featured speeches by Mohsin Malhi, President of PPP Youth Organization, Central Punjab, and various other local leaders including Nawab Mir Muhammad Khan of Kala Bagh and Zubair Hamza Khan, the District President.

Before the speeches, workers warmly welcomed Kundi, presenting him with a traditional Mianwali turban.

The Governor assured the crowd that the PPP will never disappoint its workers and voters, and that it is only a matter of time before PPP candidates from Mianwali would emerge victorious.

Kundi also spoke out against the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, condemning their handling of the provincial workforce.

He vowed to fight the decision to remove around 20,000 employees appointed during caretaker government, saying that the PPP will support the affected workers and take their case to court.

Furthermore, he rejected the oppressive agricultural tax imposed in the province and condemned the growing insecurity, with increasing violence and civilian casualties, while provincial leaders continue to misuse public funds.

