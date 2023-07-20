Bilawal to distribute ownership rights certificate among flood affectees near Larkana

The Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will distribute

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will distribute ownership rights certificates of land in Larkana district under Sindh People's Housing for flood/Rain victims on Friday. The ceremony will be held in Dhamrah village of Larkana district.