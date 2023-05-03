UrduPoint.com

Bilawal To Lead Pakistani Delegation To SCO Meeting In India Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Bilawal to lead Pakistani delegation to SCO meeting in India tomorrow

The invitation was extended by the current Chair, Indian Minister for External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Pakistan's participation in the meeting reflects its dedication to the SCO Charter and processes, as well as the significance it places on the region in its foreign policy priorities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will lead the Pakistani delegation to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa, India.

The invitation was extended by the current Chair, Indian Minister for External Affairs, Dr. S.

Jaishankar, and Pakistan's participation in the meeting reflects its dedication to the SCO Charter and processes, as well as the significance it places on the region in its foreign policy priorities.

Bhutto Zardari had also attended the previous meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers in July 2020 in Tashkent.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Lead Tashkent July 2020 Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

RFK Jr. Says Zelenskyy Could Have Avoided Conflict ..

RFK Jr. Says Zelenskyy Could Have Avoided Conflict With Russia by Saying 'No' to ..

7 minutes ago
 Authorities take measures to prevent jaundice in c ..

Authorities take measures to prevent jaundice in city

7 minutes ago
 Fake allotment of plots: Court dismisses post-arre ..

Fake allotment of plots: Court dismisses post-arrest bail of LDA director, two o ..

7 minutes ago
 District admin kicks off educational activities in ..

District admin kicks off educational activities in DPS in Attock

7 minutes ago
 KFM urges UN to immediately move to prevent holdin ..

KFM urges UN to immediately move to prevent holding of India-sponsored G-20 moot ..

7 minutes ago
 Health Official held for taking bribe

Health Official held for taking bribe

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.