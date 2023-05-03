Bilawal to lead Pakistani delegation to SCO meeting in India tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

The invitation was extended by the current Chair, Indian Minister for External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Pakistan's participation in the meeting reflects its dedication to the SCO Charter and processes, as well as the significance it places on the region in its foreign policy priorities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will lead the Pakistani delegation to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa, India.

Bhutto Zardari had also attended the previous meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers in July 2020 in Tashkent.