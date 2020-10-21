Bilawal to lead party elections campaign in GB

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Skardu to lead the party election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Skardu to lead the party election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday.

The leaders and workers of the party enthusiastically welcomed PPP chairman, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

He was received by former chief minister GB Syed Mehdi Shah, Amjad Hussain, Imran Nadeem, Niaz Ali Siam, Wazir Waqar, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah, Zulfikar Ali Murad, Mohammad Ali Akhtar, Shahzad Agha, Zulfikar Ali Murad, Samreen Fatima and others.

The workers raised slogans for the party and its leadership. They showered rose petals on their leader.

Former Governor GB Qamar Zaman Kaira, Jamil Soomro, Nasir Shah and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar accompanied Bilawal to Skardu.

In a brief address at the Skardu airport Bilawal said that he has come to GB to fulfill the promise made in PPP's manifesto.

He claimed that only the PPP can rescue the people of GB from the economic crisis and unemployment. He vowed to safeguard the constitutional rights of the people of GB.

Bilawal paid a visit to the residence of local party leader Engineer Ismail and condled the death of his brother Ghulam Haider. He offered fatiha for the departed soul.

He reached Ghanchay where the workers also received their leader with enthusiasm. The entire itinerary was decorated with party flags and welcoming banners and camps.

The public gathering which was planned in Ghanchay was postponed due to the death of Engineer Ismail's brother. He had to address that public gathering which will be held after 3-day mourning in Ghanchay.