UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal To Lead Party Elections Campaign In GB

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:42 PM

Bilawal to lead party elections campaign in GB

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Skardu to lead the party election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Skardu to lead the party election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday.

The leaders and workers of the party enthusiastically welcomed PPP chairman, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

He was received by former chief minister GB Syed Mehdi Shah, Amjad Hussain, Imran Nadeem, Niaz Ali Siam, Wazir Waqar, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah, Zulfikar Ali Murad, Mohammad Ali Akhtar, Shahzad Agha, Zulfikar Ali Murad, Samreen Fatima and others.

The workers raised slogans for the party and its leadership. They showered rose petals on their leader.

Former Governor GB Qamar Zaman Kaira, Jamil Soomro, Nasir Shah and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar accompanied Bilawal to Skardu.

In a brief address at the Skardu airport Bilawal said that he has come to GB to fulfill the promise made in PPP's manifesto.

He claimed that only the PPP can rescue the people of GB from the economic crisis and unemployment. He vowed to safeguard the constitutional rights of the people of GB.

Bilawal paid a visit to the residence of local party leader Engineer Ismail and condled the death of his brother Ghulam Haider. He offered fatiha for the departed soul.

He reached Ghanchay where the workers also received their leader with enthusiasm. The entire itinerary was decorated with party flags and welcoming banners and camps.

The public gathering which was planned in Ghanchay was postponed due to the death of Engineer Ismail's brother. He had to address that public gathering which will be held after 3-day mourning in Ghanchay.

Related Topics

Election Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Governor Qamar Zaman Kaira Syed Mehdi Shah Visit Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Lead Skardu Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

16 minutes ago

Three dead in Guinea post-election violence

4 minutes ago

Buffalo election stunt backfires for Indian politi ..

4 minutes ago

Spain tourism sector eyes 100-bln-euro loss over v ..

4 minutes ago

Nigeria unrest spreads after shooting of protester ..

17 seconds ago

Garment industry of Pakistan, other Asia-Pacific c ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.