Bilawal To Meet Shehbaz Sharif In Kot Lakhpat Jail Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:03 PM

Bilawal to meet Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail today

The sources say that the PPP Chairman will be accompanied by other party leaders during his jail visit and meeting with Shehbaz Sharif to express condolences over death of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2020) Punjab government allowed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The sources said that Bilawal would meet Shehbaz Sharif to express condolences over death of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. They said that the meeting was likely to take place between 2pm and 5pm.

PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira will also accompany Bhutto Zardari during his meeting with Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, Qamar Zaman Kaira had written a letter to the jail superintendent seeking approval for the party chairman’s meeting with the opposition leader.

Yesterday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Jati Umra and expressed condolences with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz over death of her grandmother.

Shehbaz and his son Hamza returned to Kot Lakhpat Jail after six-day parole to participate in the last rites of Begum Shamim Akhtar on December 3.

