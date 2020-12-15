Bilawal to meet Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail today

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the PPP Chairman is visiting Shehbhaz Sharif to express condolences over death of his mother Begum Shamim Akthar and to discuss geo-political situation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to meet PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail today following approval of the request by the Punjab government.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be accompanied by other PPP leaders including Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The PPP Chairman is visiting him to express condolences over the sad demise of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. Both leaders are also expected to discuss political situation.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz both were in jail over charges of corruption and looting public money from national exchequer.