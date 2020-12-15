UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal To Meet Shehbaz Sharif In Kot Lakhpat Jail Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:13 PM

Bilawal to meet Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail today

The sources say that the PPP Chairman is visiting Shehbhaz Sharif to express condolences over death of his mother Begum Shamim Akthar and to discuss geo-political situation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to meet PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail today following approval of the request by the Punjab government.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be accompanied by other PPP leaders including Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The PPP Chairman is visiting him to express condolences over the sad demise of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. Both leaders are also expected to discuss political situation.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz both were in jail over charges of corruption and looting public money from national exchequer.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sherry Rehman Jail Qamar Zaman Kaira Money From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Opposition must use Parliament forum to resolve pu ..

1 second ago

Parliament is best forum to resolve solution: Shei ..

7 seconds ago

Team Syria defeat Serbians 70-55 to win Dubai Comm ..

15 minutes ago

PDM leaders booked over charges of violation Covid ..

26 minutes ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack on fuel transport sh ..

46 minutes ago

UAE welcomes Sudan&#039;s removal from US SST list

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.