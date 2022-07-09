Bilawal to offer Eid prayers at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived Naudero (Larkana) on Saturday to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha

He will offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers along with Acting Sindh Governor and Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto (Larkana).

He will also visit the mausoleum of former prime minister and slain PPP chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and offer Fateha and place floral wreaths.

Besides, he will also visit the mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and offer fateha.

PPP Chairman will also exchange Eid greetings with MNAs, MPAs, leaders party workers, notables, office bearers and general public in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and Bhutto House Naudero.

Moreover, Bilawal is also expected to meet the newly elected local government representatives who have won the local government elections-2022.