UrduPoint.com

Bilawal To Offer Eid Prayers At Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Bilawal to offer Eid prayers at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived Naudero (Larkana) on Saturday to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha

L, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived Naudero (Larkana) on Saturday to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.

He will offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers along with Acting Sindh Governor and Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto (Larkana).

He will also visit the mausoleum of former prime minister and slain PPP chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and offer Fateha and place floral wreaths.

Besides, he will also visit the mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and offer fateha.

PPP Chairman will also exchange Eid greetings with MNAs, MPAs, leaders party workers, notables, office bearers and general public in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and Bhutto House Naudero.

Moreover, Bilawal is also expected to meet the newly elected local government representatives who have won the local government elections-2022.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Governor Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Visit Larkana Naudero Murad Ali Shah Family Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa to Step Down on Jul ..

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa to Step Down on July 13 - Reports

39 seconds ago
 Security beefed-up in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot d ..

Security beefed-up in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts

42 seconds ago
 Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman resign from ministries ..

Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman resign from ministries to participate in election cam ..

43 seconds ago
 Max Verstappen wins sprint to claim Austrian Grand ..

Max Verstappen wins sprint to claim Austrian Grand Prix pole

45 seconds ago
 CDA finalize cleanliness plan for Eid

CDA finalize cleanliness plan for Eid

4 minutes ago
 DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.