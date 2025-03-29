Bilawal To Reviews Development Projects Of Larkana District
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A meeting was held in Larkana chaired by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to reviewed development projects in the district on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana, Sherjeel Noor Channa, briefed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the progress of development works in the district.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Tahir Sangi, Mayor Anwar Luhur, as well as Nisar Khuhro, Jameel Soomro, Sohail Sial, Nazeer Baghio, Adil Anar, Khursheed Junejo, Ijaz Laghari, and Khair Mohammad Sheikh.
DC Larkana informed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that 32 kilometers of roads connecting villages to Larkana city have been constructed.
The DC Larkana briefed him that 17 small bridges have been built over various canals, and 20 schools in NA-194 have been solarized.
The DC Larkana reported that 12 health centers destroyed by floods have been fully reconstructed, as shared during the briefing to him
The DC informed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the Wagan Road leading to the Indus Highway has been converted into a two-way road.
The construction of the city’s main highway, Hyat Mohammad Khan Sherpao Road, from SSP Chowk to Chandka Bridge, has been completed, as briefed to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Road construction and repair work is underway at 27 locations across the city, according to the briefing given to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by the DC Larkana.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed authorities to further accelerate the pace of development works in his constituency, NA-194.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal to reviews development projects of Larkana District6 minutes ago
-
Peshawar High Court upholds transfer of private school exam halls to government schools6 minutes ago
-
WSSC-DIKhan chalked out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid16 minutes ago
-
Security plan for Eid finalised16 minutes ago
-
PFA to ensure safe food items for travellers on Eid16 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr shopping in full swing in Hyderabad16 minutes ago
-
FCCI president offers condolences16 minutes ago
-
FCCI welcomes new appointment16 minutes ago
-
FCCI Eid holidays16 minutes ago
-
Deadline for FCCI membership renewal extended16 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib holds open court in Swan Zone26 minutes ago
-
Major crackdown against price gouging in Peshawar; shopkeepers issued notices26 minutes ago