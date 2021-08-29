UrduPoint.com

Bilawal To Start Mobilization Campaign In South Punjab From Sept 3: Gilani

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

Bilawal to start mobilization campaign in South Punjab from Sept 3: Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition in Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would start mobilization campaign of party workers in South Punjab from September 3.

Talking to media persons at his residence here on Sunday, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the schedule of the party chairman has been confirmed which was earlier postponed due to certain reasons.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would reach Multan on September 3 and would leave for Rahim Yar Khan on September 7 and then to Sindh on September 9.

He said that during his visit of South Punjab, the party chairman would meet different people and party workers to mobilize them.

The former prime minister said that PPP was regaining support not only in South Punjab but also across the country due to its public-friendly ideology.

He said that the party leadership rendered sacrifices for the country.

He said that Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto given the constitution to the country in 1973 which was accepted by all political parties.

He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto signed a charter of democracy for strengthening democracy in the country.

He said that Pakistan People's Party had passed 104 amendments in the constitution during its tenure in 2008 and implemented the constitution 1973 in its real form.

He said that political stability was must for economic stability in the country adding that there was not even a signal political prisoner during his tenure as prime minister.

He urged the government to fulfill its pledge regarding the establishment of South Punjab as a separate province.

He said that Kashmir was an essential part of Pakistan and added that PPP stands by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said that Modi's government could not defeat the struggle for the independence of Kashmiris through torture.

He lauded the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people for their struggle of self-determination and said that the people of IIOJ&K would get their independence soon.

To a question, Mr Gilani said that the Pakistan Democratic Moment (PDM) was started after consensus among all opposition parties adding that the Pakistan People's Party was not in favor of resignation from the parliament.

He said that the decision of rejoining PDM would be made by the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party not by any individual.

Responding to another question about the ongoing situation of Afghanistan, he said that 3.5 million Afghan refugees were living in Pakistan since the Soviets attacked Afghanistan in 1979 adding that United States (US) and other countries seemed to have forgotten it.

Gilani went on to say that like others, PPP was also in favor of sustainable peace in Afghanistan adding that the party was monitoring the situation and also the statements of the Talibans.

He maintained that all countries should develop a consensus on the Afghan issue to ensure peace in the region. He also spoke about the protection of basic rights, women education and minorities' rights there.

Gilani further stated that he demanded a joint session in the senate to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. He also lauded the government for successful evacuation operation in Afghanistan which was also being acknowledged by the world.

He said that Pakistan People's Party was regaining public support and various people were ready to join PPP.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Multan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Senate Prime Minister World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Prisoner Education Punjab Parliament Democracy Visit Jammu Rahim Yar Khan Independence United States September Women Sunday Media All From Government Refugee Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 yea ..

Emirati women have key role to play in next 50 years: Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
 Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver ..

Dubai Healthcare City, VITA join forces to deliver the first specialised, integr ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting

4 hours ago
 20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.