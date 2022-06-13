UrduPoint.com

Bilawal To Undertake Visit To Iran On June 14-15

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2022 | 11:12 PM

Bilawal to undertake visit to Iran on June 14-15

At the invitation of Foreign Minister of Iran Dr. Amir Abdollahian, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake his first official visit to Iran on June 14-15, 2022

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold detailed exchange of views with his Iranian counterparts in all areas of mutual interest. He will also call on the President of Iran and meet other dignitaries. The foreign minister will visit Mashhad on June 15, 2022.

During the delegation-level talks, the two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity, and facilitation of Zaireen. They will also review regional security situation with particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia as well as combating Islamophobia.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. The last meeting between the two foreign ministers was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on May 26, 2022.

Pakistan and Iran enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages. These fraternal relations have been further strengthened through frequent high-level exchanges. The two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022.

