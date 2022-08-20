UrduPoint.com

Bilawal To Visit European Countries From August 22

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake official visits to Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway from 22-26 August 2022, on the invitation of his counterparts

These countries are part of the Foreign Minister's first visit to Europe since assuming office.

Besides consolidating and expanding bilateral cooperation with these important partners, the visits will provide a valuable opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan's engagement with Europe and to share Pakistan's perspective on regional and global issues.

In addition to meeting his respective counterparts in Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo, the Foreign Minister would hold meetings with other dignitaries and interact with the media.

The focus of the visits would be on further deepening and broadening Pakistan's economic engagement with these key export destinations and identifying more opportunities for our people. The Foreign Minister is also scheduled to sign a 'Green Framework Engagement' agreement with Denmark, focusing on Climate Change Cooperation, a priority area of the government.

Pakistan has long-standing, multi-dimensional relations with Germany, Denmark Sweden, and Norway. These countries are home to sizeable Pakistani communities, are important destinations for our students to pursue higher education, and have significant investment ties with Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister's visits will impart further impetus to Pakistan's multi-faceted engagement with these countries.

