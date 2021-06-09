Bilawal trying to cover up deteriorating situation in Sindh: Dr. Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said 'Parchi' Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) cannot cover up the deteriorating situation in Sindh by criticizing the federation.

In a reaction to the statement of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said there is no facility for drinking water in 26,000 schools of Sindh.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said the health system is being run through NGOs in Sindh province.

He said Sindh government should focus on the province instead of making hue and cry on Federal funds.

He said Sindh's rural areas are among the most backward areas in the country as 53% of Sindh's population is below poverty line.

He said 52% of children in Sindh are out of school despite allocation of millions of provincial education budget and the support of international donors.

He further said that 1500 children were also dying every year in Sindh due to malnutrition, viral infections and lack of proper medical care.