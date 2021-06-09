UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Trying To Cover Up Deteriorating Situation In Sindh: Dr. Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Bilawal trying to cover up deteriorating situation in Sindh: Dr. Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said 'Parchi' Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) cannot cover up the deteriorating situation in Sindh by criticizing the federation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said 'Parchi' Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) cannot cover up the deteriorating situation in Sindh by criticizing the federation.

In a reaction to the statement of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said there is no facility for drinking water in 26,000 schools of Sindh.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said the health system is being run through NGOs in Sindh province.

He said Sindh government should focus on the province instead of making hue and cry on Federal funds.

He said Sindh's rural areas are among the most backward areas in the country as 53% of Sindh's population is below poverty line.

He said 52% of children in Sindh are out of school despite allocation of millions of provincial education budget and the support of international donors.

He further said that 1500 children were also dying every year in Sindh due to malnutrition, viral infections and lack of proper medical care.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Education Water Budget Hue Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

ECC approves $1bn to procure Covid-19 vaccine: Sou ..

6 minutes ago

Iran: powerful Shiite Muslim nation with regional ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks down at close

4 minutes ago

EU seeks firm Biden pledge to end Trump-era trade ..

7 minutes ago

Significant operational achievements made by KPT i ..

7 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.