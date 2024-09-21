Open Menu

Bilawal Turns 36, Celebrates Birthday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has turned 36 years old and celebrated his birthday at Bilawal House here on Saturday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cut his birthday cake along with first lady Asifa Bhutto Zardari and PPP Women's Central President Faryal Talpur.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and PPP members of Provincial and National Assemblies as well as Senators participated in the birthday.

The PPP Chairman was congratulated on his birthday by PPP Sindh President Nisar Khoro, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Information Secretary Ajiz Dhamra and other party workers and parliamentarians.

