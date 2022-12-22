UrduPoint.com

Bilawal, UAE FM Discuss Taliban Ban On Girls Education In Afghanistan

Published December 22, 2022

Bilawal, UAE FM discuss Taliban ban on girls education in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in which they discussed developments in Afghanistan and the Taliban's decision to ban the education of girls and women in Afghanistan's universities.

Both leaders emphasized that islam had accorded women a privileged position, and safeguarded their rights, according to the foreign office.

They affirmed the need to guarantee women's rights, as well as the importance of full and equal participation of women and girls in all aspects of life.

Both the foreign ministers underscored their firm position in support of security, stability and peace in Afghanistan.

They also called for the advancement of international efforts aimed at building a more sustainable future for the Afghan people.

