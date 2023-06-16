UrduPoint.com

Bilawal, UK Foreign Secy Discuss Bilateral Ties, Climate Finance

Published June 16, 2023

Bilawal, UK foreign secy discuss bilateral ties, climate finance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed issues of mutual interest.

FM Bilawal in his statement on twitter handle account said that he was pleased to receive the phone call from his British counterpart, with whom he discussed bilateral ties.

He mentioned that the conversation focused on the urgent need for mitigation measures to combat climate change and natural disasters.

The critical role of international financial institutions in climate financing and reconstruction in disaster-hit areas also came under discussion.

