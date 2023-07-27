Bilawal, UN SG discuss revival of Black Sea Grain Initiative

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephone conversation with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday to share Pakistan's perspective on the stalling of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) and its implications for food inflation worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephone conversation with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday to share Pakistan's perspective on the stalling of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) and its implications for food inflation worldwide.

Lauding the positive role played by the UN Secretary-General in the finalization of the BSGI agreement last year, the Foreign Minister requested Secretary-General Guterres to continue his valuable engagement for reviving the Initiative through a constructive dialogue that addresses the concerns of all parties.

Condemning the recurring incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Europe, the Foreign Minister appreciated the UN Secretary General's advocacy for inter-religious harmony and peaceful co-existence.

He called for collective action at the UN level by formulating a comprehensive strategy and action plan to tackle the growing phenomenon of Islamophobia.

The Foreign Minister and the UN Secretary-General also discussed Pakistan's ongoing cooperation with the United Nations in the wake of last year's devastating floods. The Foreign Minister also apprised the Secretary-General of the recent project launched in Sindh to provide land titles to women beneficiaries affected by floods.