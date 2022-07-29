UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Underscores Pak-Kyrgyz Close Cooperation At Bilateral, Multilateral Fora

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Bilawal underscores Pak-Kyrgyz close cooperation at bilateral, multilateral fora

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday underscored close cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan at bilateral and multilateral fora including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday underscored close cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan at bilateral and multilateral fora including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

During the bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev Moldokanovich held on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the SCO (SCO-CFM) in Tashkent, the foreign minister said the Pak-Kyrgyz ties demonstrated the commonality of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Bilawal Bhutto felicitated his counterpart on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

He underlined the importance of regular convening of formal mechanisms, between the two countries, in particular Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) and Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

He also emphasized the importance of renewed focus on the important road and energy connectivity projects such as CASA-1000 and Quadrilateral Agreement on Traffic-in-Transit (QATT). The two ministers agreed to remain in regular contact.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Road Tashkent Kyrgyzstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Agreement

Recent Stories

'Wagatha Christie': Rooney triumphs as Vardy loses ..

'Wagatha Christie': Rooney triumphs as Vardy loses libel trial

53 seconds ago
 Blinken leads US bid to counter Russian charm offe ..

Blinken leads US bid to counter Russian charm offensive in Africa

55 seconds ago
 Miftah vows to enhance Pak- Sino economic ties

Miftah vows to enhance Pak- Sino economic ties

56 seconds ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral ties ..

FMs of Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral ties

58 seconds ago
 ANP demands KP Govt to declare flood affected area ..

ANP demands KP Govt to declare flood affected areas as calamity hit area

6 minutes ago
 Industries, Production Minister inaugurates 'Pakis ..

Industries, Production Minister inaugurates 'Pakistan Auto Show'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.