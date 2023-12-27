Open Menu

Bilawal Unveils 10-Point Agenda As He Launches Campaign For Upcoming Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 27, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Bilawal unveils 10-Point agenda as he launches campaign for upcoming elections

The PPP chairman while addressing a gathering in connection with his mother Benazir Bhutto’s 16th death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh says the PPP's competition is not with any political party but with the pressing challenges of inflation, poverty, and unemployment.

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari revealed a comprehensive 10-point charter outlining the party's vision and commitment to addressing the nation's challenges ahead of the general elections.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the resolution to the country's issues lies in the manifesto of the people. He was addressing a large gathering held in connection with the death anniversary of his mother former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

A core focus of the PPP's agenda is the commitment to doubling the salaries of government employees within a five-year timeframe.

Bilawal emphasized the party's dedication to implementing top-notch education projects and alleviating the burden of inflation by providing free electricity to the underprivileged, with a specific commitment of 300 units.

In a strategic move towards sustainable energy, the PPP leader unveiled plans to establish green energy parks in every district, ensuring affordable electricity for all. Bilawal expressed the party's stance that institutions like WAPDA and K-Electric are unnecessary, proposing a paradigm shift towards a more efficient healthcare system through public-private partnerships.

The PPP chairman pledged to provide housing for those affected by floods, ensuring the construction of 20 lakh houses.

Empowering the most economically vulnerable women, the party aims to grant ownership rights to their homes.

Bilawal also highlighted key initiatives, including health and farmer cards, direct subsidies for small-scale farmers, and a comprehensive social security program for laborers. The introduction of the Benazir Worker Card and a youth employment loan scheme were outlined as efforts to support workers and the younger population.

In addressing youth development, the PPP chairman announced plans to establish youth centers in every district, equipped with libraries, digital resources, and sports facilities.

Bilawal also emphasized that the PPP is unafraid of elections and is prepared to face them head-on. He urged a departure from divisive politics and stressed the importance of focusing on genuine issues that affect the people.

The PPP's competition, he declared, is not with any political party but with the pressing challenges of inflation, poverty, and unemployment. He called for a united and serious approach to tackle these issues, signaling a commitment to a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Loan Resolution Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Sports Electricity Education WAPDA Pakistan Peoples Party Women All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Sarwat Gillani, her husband Fahad Mirza welcome ne ..

Sarwat Gillani, her husband Fahad Mirza welcome new child

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan faces objection on nomination papers f ..

Imran Khan faces objection on nomination papers for Lahore’s NA-127

26 minutes ago
 Former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh ..

Former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh Hayat-joins PML-N

23 minutes ago
 Highways, connecting roads essential for developme ..

Highways, connecting roads essential for development, prosperity of province: Ka ..

23 minutes ago
 FIA arrest four-member gang involved in issuing il ..

FIA arrest four-member gang involved in issuing illegal CNICs to non-nationals

23 minutes ago
 Garbage burning becomes nuisance for Capital's res ..

Garbage burning becomes nuisance for Capital's residents causing respiratory dis ..

23 minutes ago
Sukkur Barrage to close for 15 days

Sukkur Barrage to close for 15 days

23 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir’s latest photos win fans’ heart

Hania Aamir’s latest photos win fans’ heart

39 minutes ago
 Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; money, bikes recove ..

Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; money, bikes recovered

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first foray into global jobs market wit ..

Pakistan's first foray into global jobs market with record agreements for manpow ..

30 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Finance, and Excis ..

Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Finance, and Excise Taxation, Ahmed Rasool Banga ..

30 minutes ago
 After treatment at Erdogan hospital, 35 kids, with ..

After treatment at Erdogan hospital, 35 kids, with club foot, now ready to walk ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan