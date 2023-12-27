Bilawal unveils 10-Point agenda as he launches campaign for upcoming elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPP chairman while addressing a gathering in connection with his mother Benazir Bhutto’s 16th death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh says the PPP's competition is not with any political party but with the pressing challenges of inflation, poverty, and unemployment.

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari revealed a comprehensive 10-point charter outlining the party's vision and commitment to addressing the nation's challenges ahead of the general elections.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the resolution to the country's issues lies in the manifesto of the people. He was addressing a large gathering held in connection with the death anniversary of his mother former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

A core focus of the PPP's agenda is the commitment to doubling the salaries of government employees within a five-year timeframe.

Bilawal emphasized the party's dedication to implementing top-notch education projects and alleviating the burden of inflation by providing free electricity to the underprivileged, with a specific commitment of 300 units.

In a strategic move towards sustainable energy, the PPP leader unveiled plans to establish green energy parks in every district, ensuring affordable electricity for all. Bilawal expressed the party's stance that institutions like WAPDA and K-Electric are unnecessary, proposing a paradigm shift towards a more efficient healthcare system through public-private partnerships.

The PPP chairman pledged to provide housing for those affected by floods, ensuring the construction of 20 lakh houses.

Empowering the most economically vulnerable women, the party aims to grant ownership rights to their homes.

Bilawal also highlighted key initiatives, including health and farmer cards, direct subsidies for small-scale farmers, and a comprehensive social security program for laborers. The introduction of the Benazir Worker Card and a youth employment loan scheme were outlined as efforts to support workers and the younger population.

In addressing youth development, the PPP chairman announced plans to establish youth centers in every district, equipped with libraries, digital resources, and sports facilities.

Bilawal also emphasized that the PPP is unafraid of elections and is prepared to face them head-on. He urged a departure from divisive politics and stressed the importance of focusing on genuine issues that affect the people.

The PPP's competition, he declared, is not with any political party but with the pressing challenges of inflation, poverty, and unemployment. He called for a united and serious approach to tackle these issues, signaling a commitment to a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.