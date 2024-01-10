Open Menu

Bilawal Unveils PPP's Vision

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2024 | 10:47 PM

Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the importance of unity under the PPP's banner, echoing the party's legacy and dedication to the Bhutto family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the importance of unity under the PPP's banner, echoing the party's legacy and dedication to the Bhutto family.

Addressing a workers convention here on Wednesday, he pledged to implement a 10-point socioeconomic contract, promising doubled salaries within five years, free electricity, and quality education.

Furthermore, Chairman Bilawal outlined plans to establish international standard healthcare institutions, build three million houses for the underprivileged, and expand welfare programs like the Benazir Income Support Programme. He introduced initiatives like the 'Benazir Mazdoor Card,' 'Benazir Kissan Card,' and the 'Youth Card' aimed at supporting workers, farmers, and the youth.

In his address, Bilawal condemned divisive politics and pledged to bring a new era of collaboration, leaving behind personal vendettas.

He urged the people to show up on February 8, asserting that the PPP will bring positive change to the country.

He emphasized the party's commitment to contest the upcoming elections.

Bilawal introduced key candidates for various Constituencies, expressing confidence in their ability to represent the people effectively. Notably, Misbahur Rehman and Faisal Mir were named as candidates for PP-160 and PP-161, respectively.

The chairman welcomed new PPP member Manzar Abbas Khokhar from PML-N, emphasizing his potential as the next MPA.

Chairman Bilawal concluded by instructing PPP's supporters, known as 'Jiyalas', to continue their dedicated efforts for the party, emphasizing the importance of their struggle in shaping the destiny of the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Electricity Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz February Family From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Million PP-160 PP-161

Recent Stories

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

7 minutes ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

7 minutes ago
 CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service flee ..

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service fleet in Karachi

12 minutes ago
 Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate chan ..

Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate change negotiations

13 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK- ..

British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK-Pakistan’s strong ties

12 minutes ago
 Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: ..

Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: Zelensky

12 minutes ago
CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationaliz ..

CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationalization of KICH

15 minutes ago
 Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly d ..

Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly doubled

15 minutes ago
 Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour ..

Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour agency

33 minutes ago
 CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against ..

CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against terrorism

15 minutes ago
 FPCCI, Scottish Chamber to work in tandem for enha ..

FPCCI, Scottish Chamber to work in tandem for enhancing bilateral trade: Atif Ik ..

33 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf takes credit for rising PSL

Zaka Ashraf takes credit for rising PSL

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan