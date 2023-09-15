Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election date amid economic concerns

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPP chairman reiterates the PPP's commitment to dialogue with non-violent parties, saying that May 9 incidents were tantamount to crossing a redline and those involved in these incident must be brought to justice.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2023) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), made a demand on Friday for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to promptly announce the election date, expressing concern over the public's unease caused by inflation and unemployment.

Speaking with the reporters in Lahore, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated, "We will unveil our election strategy soon after the ECP announces the election date."

The PPP Chairman emphasized that clarity would prevail once the ECP announces the election date. He called on all political parties to play their part in restoring the public's hopes, especially those of the youth, and involving them in the electoral process. Bilawal stressed that it was essential to abandon traditional political methods and engage the 65 percent of the population, which comprises individuals under the age of 30.

Bilawal, who understands the challenges faced by the youth, having studied abroad, expressed his commitment to engaging them in politics to alleviate their disillusionment.

He also criticized one of the PPP's coalition partners, alleging that they resorted to seeking assistance when in trouble and then turned on their allies once out of it.

Regarding the Supreme Court's decision on NAB amendments, Bilawal stated that they had anticipated such an outcome and that it would not affect the PPP, as they had faced cases in the past and were prepared to do so again.

Responding to a question about outgoing Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, he suggested that history would ultimately judge his role in the judiciary. Bilawal reiterated the PPP's commitment to dialogue with non-violent parties, even in the wake of the May 9 incidents, which he acknowledged had crossed a line.

Bilawal, who also served as the Foreign Minister in the PDM government, alleged that in 2013, General Pasha, Iftikhar Chaudhary, and a political party conspired to remove the PPP from Punjab. He added that the same political party faced consequences after the PPP's ouster from Punjab.

Bilawal also claimed that in 2018, General Faiz, former CJP Saqib Nisar, and a political party joined forces. He revealed that they had presented the issue of a level playing field to President Zardari and expressed hope that he would address it soon.