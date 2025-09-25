Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP

(@Abdulla99267510)

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the federal government must support flood-affected communities via the Benazir Income Support Programme.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that it is the Federal government’s responsibility to assist flood victims through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Bilawal noted that the agriculture sector across the country has faced severe challenges, particularly after the floods. “The federal government must extend support through BISP,” he stated, adding that those criticizing the programme are often unaware of its importance. He said the PML-N had not proposed any amendments to the scheme and questioned why the people of South Punjab should suffer because of political neglect. “The federal government must review its policy,” he stressed.

Bilawal announced that under the Benazir Kisan Card, small farmers and landowners would be supported, especially in wheat cultivation, to reduce the need for imports. He urged the federal government to negotiate with the IMF on wheat procurement and support prices. He praised the Punjab government for announcing compensation for farmers’ losses and thanked the prime minister for imposing an agricultural emergency and waiving electricity bills for affected households.

On foreign affairs, the PPP chairman expressed hope that middle Eastern countries would reconsider their policies after the Doha attack. He said the agreement with Saudi Arabia had been widely welcomed in Pakistan and that an in-camera briefing would be given on the matter.

Bilawal also criticized poor coordination in Karachi’s development projects. “We build new roads, and soon after, they are dug up for utility lines. In Lyari, newly constructed roads were torn up for gas pipelines. Karachi’s development is our priority, and by adopting a public-private partnership model, we can provide real relief to the people,” he said.

Commenting on Balochistan, Bilawal said the grievances of its people must be acknowledged, but emphasized that terrorism remains the province’s biggest challenge. “We have fought terrorism successfully in the past, but Balochistan’s solution is political. Consensus-based decisions are needed for the benefit of its people,” he concluded.