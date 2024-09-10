(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday urged the nation to re-dedicate itself to Jinnah’s ideals, emphasizing that his principles were crucial for overcoming the current challenges facing the country and for ensuring a prosperous and united Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto, in his message on the 76th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, paid rich tribute to the Quaid, underscoring the lasting significance of his vision and leadership in shaping Pakistan’s path toward progress, unity and stability.

He said that the Quaid's tireless efforts, unwavering resolve, and deep commitment to the democratic principles which laid the foundation of a strong, independent, and sovereign Pakistan.

“The Quaid’s struggle was not only for the creation of a separate homeland but for a just, equitable state where the rule of law prevails and every citizen, regardless of faith, ethnicity, or class, is treated equally,” he said.

The PPP Chairman also highlighted the pivotal roles played by Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in advancing Jinnah’s vision.

“Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave Pakistan a strong foundation through the 1973 Constitution, and he laid the groundwork for a nuclear deterrent, ensuring the nation’s sovereignty and defence.

"Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, following in her father’s footsteps, strengthened democracy, upheld the rights of marginalized communities, and empowered the people, keeping Jinnah’s vision alive in every sense.”

Bilawal Bhutto concluded his message by reaffirming his party’s unwavering commitment to the Quaid’s ideals, pledging to continue the mission of building a Pakistan where every citizen has equal opportunities, justice prevails, and democratic values are upheld.

He called on the nation to honour the Quaid’s legacy by striving for unity, tolerance, and collective progress.