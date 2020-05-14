Bilawal urges nation to say prayers at home on Yom-e-Ali (AS)

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday urged the nation to offer prayers at home amid COVID-19 pandemic on Yom-e-Ali (AS) to protect themselves and their children from the virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday urged the nation to offer prayers at home amid COVID-19 pandemic on Yom-e-Ali (AS) to protect themselves and their children from the virus.

The PPP leader, in a video message, said tomorrow would be not only Jumatul Mubarak (last Friday of Ramazan) but also 21st�Ramazan- the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS) so everyone should say special prayers at home and pray to Almighty Allah to save all from the pandemic.

"We should also say special prayers for our front line doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and health workers who are fighting with COVID-19 and putting their own lives and health in danger.

" Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto also got a briefing on telephone from Senator Yousuf Baloch and Sindh Minister Sohail Anwar Sial about the coronavirus situation and relief activities in Lyari and Larkana, Sohail Anwar informed Bilawal about the measures taken for Yom-e-Ali (AS) and distribution of Zakat to the deserving before Eid.

Bilawal Bhutto also got information about labourers from Minister Ikramullah Dharejo and directed him to take every measure to protect labourers from COVID-19.

Bilawal asked Member of the National Assembly Khalid Khan Lund to work to protect the people of his constituency from the coronavirus.