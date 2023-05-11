Bilawal urges Parliament, masses to safeguard Constitution

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said political parties and masses should all act together to safeguard the constitution in all times either good or bad to ensure freedom of the nation and democracy.

He was addressing the closing session of a two-day international convention held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Constitution of 1973 of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Bilawal said the country did not define itself by the challenges being faced by it rather how it faced the challenges.

The country and the nation faced abrogation of the Constitution by the dictators and the people of Pakistan resisted every single usurper and dictator.

The foreign minister accorded credit for the restoration of democracy and the constitution to the masses.

He added that the people of Pakistan had faced all forms of dictatorship and defeated all of them.

The foreign minister apprised the convention that his family fought against dictatorship for three generations and never took law in their hands.

He added that after losing Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who was not only the nation's leader but also his mother; he urged his supporters not to take revenge rather uphold democracy.

Bilawal Bhutto said his party faced the worst form of authoritarianism and suppression but never transcended the constitutional limits in response.

"People of Pakistan have faced every dictator heads on. I believe that they will confront every dictator and suppressor again. We all must act together to protect the constitution and have firm belief in the Parliamentarians and the people that you will preserve it," he added.