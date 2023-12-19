Open Menu

Bilawal Urges Political Change At LHCBA Speech

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2023 | 06:08 PM

Bilawal urges political change at LHCBA speech

The PPP chairman underscores that adhering to outdated political practices would hinder any prime minister's ability to effectively govern the country.

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the imperative to move away from traditional politics, underscoring that adhering to outdated political practices would hinder any prime minister's ability to effectively govern the country.

Bilawal asserted that a decisive shift away from old politics was essential for meaningful change.

He made these remarks while addressing the Lahore High Court Bar Association on Tuesday.

The PPP chairman said that persisting with conventional political approaches would obstruct the country's progress, posing challenges that extended to overcoming economic hardships.

Bilawal pointed out the impracticality of expecting successful governance under the continued influence of old political paradigms.

Recalling past statements by the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bilawal highlighted the contradiction in refusing dialogue with perceived wrongdoers. He suggested that accusations of theft against others may have been misguided at that time.

Bilawal anticipated that the judges' decision would not only rectify the historical record of the judiciary by delivering justice to him, his family, and party members but also set a precedent to prevent similar injustices against any future prime minister. The PPP chairman extended thanks to the Lahore High Court Bar Association for providing another platform to address the legal fraternity.

Expressing gratitude to the judiciary, including Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, Bilawal acknowledged their consideration of the presidential reference sent by former president Asif Zardari 12 years ago. The reference sought a review of the trial that led to the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), the PPP's founding chairman and a prominent former prime minister. Bilawal expressed hope that justice would prevail for the revered leader after many years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Lahore High Court Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Progress May Family From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ECP orders caretaker federal govt to remove Ahad C ..

ECP orders caretaker federal govt to remove Ahad Cheema from cabinet

12 minutes ago
 Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of ..

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

37 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea about delimitations i ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea about delimitations in multiple constituencies

37 minutes ago
 Stocks mostly up as Fed tempers rate cut expectati ..

Stocks mostly up as Fed tempers rate cut expectations

40 minutes ago
 NAB files Toshakhana reference against founder PTI ..

NAB files Toshakhana reference against founder PTI chairman

37 minutes ago
 Huawei launches white paper on AFCI for PV systems ..

Huawei launches white paper on AFCI for PV systems in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
ECP issues eligibility criteria for contesting can ..

ECP issues eligibility criteria for contesting candidates of 2024 Election

46 minutes ago
 Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 19 paisa ag ..

Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 19 paisa against Dollar

46 minutes ago
 PHDEC & SAU to organize workshop on Banana and exp ..

PHDEC & SAU to organize workshop on Banana and explore export opportunities

42 minutes ago
 Women University starts admissions

Women University starts admissions

42 minutes ago
 Election 2024: ECP issues guidelines for candidate ..

Election 2024: ECP issues guidelines for candidates filing nomination papers for ..

42 minutes ago
 PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electron ..

PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electronic Public Procurement System i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan