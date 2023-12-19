Bilawal urges political change at LHCBA speech

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the imperative to move away from traditional politics, underscoring that adhering to outdated political practices would hinder any prime minister's ability to effectively govern the country.

Bilawal asserted that a decisive shift away from old politics was essential for meaningful change.

He made these remarks while addressing the Lahore High Court Bar Association on Tuesday.

The PPP chairman said that persisting with conventional political approaches would obstruct the country's progress, posing challenges that extended to overcoming economic hardships.

Bilawal pointed out the impracticality of expecting successful governance under the continued influence of old political paradigms.

Recalling past statements by the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bilawal highlighted the contradiction in refusing dialogue with perceived wrongdoers. He suggested that accusations of theft against others may have been misguided at that time.

Bilawal anticipated that the judges' decision would not only rectify the historical record of the judiciary by delivering justice to him, his family, and party members but also set a precedent to prevent similar injustices against any future prime minister. The PPP chairman extended thanks to the Lahore High Court Bar Association for providing another platform to address the legal fraternity.

Expressing gratitude to the judiciary, including Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, Bilawal acknowledged their consideration of the presidential reference sent by former president Asif Zardari 12 years ago. The reference sought a review of the trial that led to the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), the PPP's founding chairman and a prominent former prime minister. Bilawal expressed hope that justice would prevail for the revered leader after many years.