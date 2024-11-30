Bilawal urges political parties to prioritize dialogue for stability in country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his speech on the Party's 57th Foundation Day, urged all political parties to prioritize dialogue and consensus to establish political stability in the country.

He emphasized that divisive politics and instability are harming Pakistan.

The PPP Chairman addressed gatherings via video link in over 150 district headquarters and cities across the country on the occasion of the party’s 57th Foundation Day.

Paying tribute to the PPP’s founding Chairman, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal stated that the people of Pakistan still see solutions to their challenges in Bhutto’s legacy. “Shaheed Bhutto gifted the nation with democracy, a people-friendly constitution, economic revolution, and the nuclear program. Tragically, he was martyred through judicial murder,” he remarked.

He acknowledged the struggles faced by the PPP in its journey, saying, “Attempts were made to obliterate PPP’s ideology through oppression, but the party survived due to its strong bond with the people, the sacrifices of its workers, and the visionary leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lauded Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for defeating conspiracies against the PPP. “She courageously faced two dictators, leading the party with unmatched resilience. Her governments were known for introducing public-friendly economic policies and creating employment opportunities. Her leadership earned her a unique place in history, and her words resonated across the globe.

”

He also paid homage to President Asif Ali Zardari, crediting him for expanding PPP’s influence and achieving milestones like the 18th Amendment and the launch of the Benazir Income Support Programme. “President Zardari became the first elected president in Pakistan’s history to be re-elected. Under his leadership, PPP strengthened its presence in Sindh and Balochistan while holding key positions like Chairmanship of the Senate and Deputy Speakership of the National Assembly.”

Discussing the current political situation, Bilawal Bhutto stated that no party was given a clear majority in the recent general elections. “Our party supported the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in forming the government to address economic crises and inflation, without joining the cabinet, giving them full opportunity to resolve national issues.”

He.expressed concerns over the opposition's role in destabilizing the political environment. He called on opposition parties to adopt democratic and constructive politics instead of relying on undemocratic approaches. “Political stability requires either dialogue or enforcement through strength, but dialogue must take precedence for the nation’s prosperity.”

On the issue of terrorism, Bilawal called for a renewed National Action Plan, warning that terrorism poses a significant threat to national stability.

He stressed the need to develop agriculture and technology sectors to boost the country’s economy. He reiterated the PPP’s commitment to promoting democratic values, addressing public issues, and preserving the party’s legacy of serving the nation.