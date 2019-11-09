UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Urges Politicians To Join Parliament For Continuity Of Democracy

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday reiterated his party's commitment to safeguard the rights of people.

Addressing a public gathering here, Bilawal Bhutto said that despite reservations, the PPP asked the political parties to join the Parliament for the continuity of democratic process.

He said that PPP believed in sustainable democratic process as the party and its leadership sacrificed for its survival.

Bilawal said that he would appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan if he succeeded in providing jobs and shelter to the people.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party government had to face the menace of terrorism and tackled it prudently and also continued pro-people policies.

He said that PPP was in favour of establishment of South Punjab as a separate province.

The PPP Chairman said that the party would observe its Yom-e-Tasees on November 30 in AJK.

Speaking on the occasion, former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said the PPP while in government always provided relief to farmers and completed mega projects for public facilitation. He said that Benazir Bhutto had made the promise of making bridge at Head Muhammadwala which was constructed by the party's government.

Hina Rubbani Khar was also spoke.

Former governor Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Nawabzada Iftekhar Khan, Mehr Arshaad Sial, Malik Raza Rubbani Khar, local leaders and workers were present on the occasion.

