ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday urged to fight COVID-19 and to save the precious lives of the people at these trying times.

He said this while presiding over a party meeting here at Zardari House Islamabad, said a press release.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Senator Sherry Rehman attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting discussed in detail the arising situation in the wake of COVID-19 across the country. The meeting also discussed the upcoming session of the Parliament.

Nayyar Bukhari briefed PPP chairman about the relief activities by the party.

Bilawal said it was the responsibility of the party to help the people at this hour of trial and tribulation. He said while helping those in need, their self-respect should not be compromised.