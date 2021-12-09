Bilawal urges world community to play role against human rights violations in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday urged the world community for fulfilling its duties to stop the serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a message on International Human Rights Day, he said, sadly today the world is celebrating the day, but human rights continue to be exploited in IIOJK.

He said to promote the observance of human rights in the country, it is necessary to strengthen democracy and cultivate democratic traditions.

"We are working to create an environment of peaceful coexistence where citizens are not discriminated based on color, race, religion or gender," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto stated that PPP always defended human rights, adding that the founding chairman of the party Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto presented to the nation with a constitution that guarantees protection of all human rights.

He said that PPP governments have taken many revolutionary steps to protect basic human rights, including multi-faceted legal reforms and establishment of fair institutional mechanisms.

Bilawal Bhutto vowed that the leadership of PPP would always play their role on the front line in fighting for the protection of human rights all over the world.