UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Urges World Community To Play Role Against Human Rights Violations In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:58 PM

Bilawal urges world community to play role against human rights violations in IIOJK

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday urged the world community for fulfilling its duties to stop the serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday urged the world community for fulfilling its duties to stop the serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a message on International Human Rights Day, he said, sadly today the world is celebrating the day, but human rights continue to be exploited in IIOJK.

He said to promote the observance of human rights in the country, it is necessary to strengthen democracy and cultivate democratic traditions.

"We are working to create an environment of peaceful coexistence where citizens are not discriminated based on color, race, religion or gender," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto stated that PPP always defended human rights, adding that the founding chairman of the party Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto presented to the nation with a constitution that guarantees protection of all human rights.

He said that PPP governments have taken many revolutionary steps to protect basic human rights, including multi-faceted legal reforms and establishment of fair institutional mechanisms.

Bilawal Bhutto vowed that the leadership of PPP would always play their role on the front line in fighting for the protection of human rights all over the world.

Related Topics

India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Jammu Pakistan Peoples Party All Race Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

US Fuel Price Down From 7-Year High, But Won't Sho ..

US Fuel Price Down From 7-Year High, But Won't Show Yet in Friday Inflation Repo ..

13 seconds ago
 Chohan, Baryar visited dist jail Sialkot

Chohan, Baryar visited dist jail Sialkot

14 seconds ago
 With 300 plus attacks this year, India among worst ..

With 300 plus attacks this year, India among worst countries for Christians

16 seconds ago
 CCP,s enquiry unearths cartelization in market for ..

CCP,s enquiry unearths cartelization in market for Day-old broiler chicks

19 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of 10-year contract extension to ..

13 minutes ago
 EU Ready to 'Use All Tools' to Enhance Ukraine's R ..

EU Ready to 'Use All Tools' to Enhance Ukraine's Resilience - Foreign Policy Chi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.