Bilawal visit shrines of Garhi Khudabakhsh

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the shrine of martyrs of democracy in Garhi Khudabakhsh

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the shrine of martyrs of democracy in Garhi Khudabakhsh.

He offered Fateha and wreath flowers at the shrine of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Ameer Shireen Begum.

Meanwhile, Bilawal also offered Fateha at the graves of the anonymous martyrs of October 18, 2007.