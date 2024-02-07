Bilawal Visit Shrines Of Garhi Khudabakhsh
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 11:26 PM
Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the shrine of martyrs of democracy in Garhi Khudabakhsh
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the shrine of martyrs of democracy in Garhi Khudabakhsh.
He offered Fateha and wreath flowers at the shrine of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Ameer Shireen Begum.
Meanwhile, Bilawal also offered Fateha at the graves of the anonymous martyrs of October 18, 2007.
Recent Stories
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote
ECNEC approves 'Greater Thal Canal (Phase II) project
ECP suspends civil servant for video message
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi14 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls14 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls14 minutes ago
-
8 prisoners in Central Jail Mirpurkhas to use right to vote17 minutes ago
-
ECP suspends civil servant for video message32 minutes ago
-
All arrangements for general elections completed in Mirpurkhas division33 minutes ago
-
Candidate remains safe in attack on election office33 minutes ago
-
All set for general election in Bajaur33 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security beefed up for general election in Larkana33 minutes ago
-
Provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh visits Mirpurkhas31 minutes ago
-
One dead, 3 injured in hand grenade explosion31 minutes ago
-
All arrangements made for general elections in Karachi31 minutes ago