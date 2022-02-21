Bilawal visits Bacha Khan Markaz

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday visited Bacha Khan Markaz and held talks with Awami National Party ( ANP) leadership on political issues.

ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali Khan received the PPP chairman upon his arrival and later they visited various sections of ANP's political and cultural headquarters.

Aimal Wali Khan presented a gift of books and souvenirs to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Besides ANP Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, porovincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak and Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, PPP leaders Syed Khurshid Shah, Najamuddin Khan, Amjad Afridi and others were also were present on the occasion.